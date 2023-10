Actress Gautami Tadimalla on Monday resigned from the Tamil Nadu’s Bharatiya Janata party (BJP).

“…Today I stand at an unimaginable crisis point in my life and find that not only do I not have any support from the Party and leaders, but it has also come to my knowledge that several amongst them have been actively helping and supporting the very person who has betrayed my trust and cheated me of my life savings…,” she wrote in her resignation letter.