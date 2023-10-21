Flight makes emergency landing following bomb hoax call

Mumbai: A Delhi-bound Akasa Air flight carrying 185 passengers from Pune made an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag, officials said on Saturday.

The flight, which was diverted to the Mumbai airport, landed in the early hours of today after some 40 minutes following takeoff from the Pune airport, the airlines said in a statement today.

The flight finally departed for its original destination around 6 am today after the bomb claim turned out to be a hoax.

“At around 2.30 am today a CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control, after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched in the presence of Bomb Detection and Disposable Squad (BDDS) team, as well as police officers. But during an investigation the police did not find any suspicious object,” a police officer said.

The passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport as he complained of chest pain.