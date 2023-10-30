No deserving woman will be left out: Udhayanidhi

Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensure that all deserving women are included in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme. Minister Udhayanidhi made this declaration during his recent inspection of the appeal process for left-out applicants of the program in Sattur, Virudhunagar district.

Udhayanidhi assured that every effort is being made to expedite the appeals’ resolution. Following the necessary approvals from the Chief Minister, eligible applicants will be included in the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam scheme.

Udhayanidhi addressed party workers in Virudhunagar at a meeting presided over by local ministers Thangam Thennarasu and K K S S R Ramachandran. He called upon party members to contribute to the success of the upcoming youth conference in Salem, scheduled for December. The Minister assured that the party would recognize and reward those who demonstrate dedication and commitment to its objectives.

Furthermore, the DMK youth wing, under Udhayanidhi Stalin’s leadership, has set an ambitious goal to collect one crore signatures against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) from the public. These signatures will be presented to the Chief Minister for forwarding to the President, demonstrating their strong opposition to the examination.

