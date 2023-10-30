TN CM urges action to end arrests of fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy

The Chief Minister highlighted the critical importance of fishing as the livelihood for these fishermen, emphasizing that these frequent arrests are causing immense distress and suffering within the fishing community. The continued acts of the Sri Lankan Navy have created tremendous pressure and panic among the fishermen, causing concerns about their safety and well-being.

Stalin expressed his concern that the voice of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen seems to be fading and called upon the Indian government to take a more vocal stance in advocating for the rights and safety of these fishermen. He reiterated the demand to protect the traditional fishing rights of the fishermen in the Palk Bay region.

Despite persistent demands to halt these arrests, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 64 fishermen and confiscated 10 boats in the current month alone. Chief Minister Stalin urged Minister Jaishankar on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to initiate strong diplomatic measures without further delay to end these ongoing arrests.

The letter from Chief Minister M K Stalin sheds light on a critical issue that has been affecting the livelihoods and safety of Tamil Nadu fishermen. It underlines the need for diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the detained fishermen and to protect their rights in the Palk Bay region.