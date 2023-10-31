Amar Prasad Reddy’s wife moves MHC against his detention

Amar Prasad, the State BJP president for the Youth Development and Sports Cell in Tamil Nadu, has found himself in the midst of a legal battle following his arrest by the State police. The arrest was made in connection to an incident involving the removal of a BJP flagpole from the residence of Annamalai, the BJP State president. Prasad’s wife, Nirosa, has now approached the Madras High Court seeking to prevent her husband from being detained under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, and Slum Grabber Act, 1982.

The case revolves around the alleged attack on the police while the BJP flagpole was being removed. It was reported that Amar Prasad had been involved in an altercation during the process, causing damage to a JCB vehicle. However, Nirosa’s petition to the High Court vehemently denies these allegations, claiming that her husband was not present at the location as the police have asserted and that he did not commit any offense.