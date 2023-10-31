Covid case diagnosed nil, no new death reported

No new Covid cases were recorded in the State on Monday. The total number of cases stayed at 36,10,722 in the State. There are at least 15 active cases including those in isolation.
No new patient was discharged, and the number of patients discharged was at 35,72,626.
No Covid fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,081.
