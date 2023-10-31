CM inaugurates work for 2 bridges in Madurai

Chief Minister MK Stalin flagged off the construction works of two vital bridges at Goripalayam junction and Melamadai junction on Thondi Road. These ambitious projects, undertaken by the Highways Department, aim to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance connectivity within the city.

The bridge at Goripalayam junction, designed to span 2 kilometers, comes with a budget of Rs 190.40 crore. Simultaneously, another bridge at Melamadai junction, extending over a length of 1,100 meters, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 150.28 crore. These projects mark a significant step towards addressing the growing traffic woes in Madurai.

The need for these high-level bridges became evident as Madurai continued to grapple with increasing traffic volume. At a government function held in Madurai on January 21, 2022, Chief Minister Stalin unveiled plans for these critical infrastructure projects. The announcement was met with enthusiasm from the city’s residents who have long awaited measures to streamline traffic flow.

The foundation stone for the construction of these bridges was laid on May 1 of the preceding year. Since then, meticulous planning and engineering efforts have been underway to make these projects a reality. The 2-kilometer fly-over at Goripalayam will consist of an impressive 62 spans, while the high-level bridge at Melamadai will comprise 30 spans, highlighting the scale and complexity of these endeavors.

Once completed, these bridges will not only facilitate smoother traffic movement but also enhance the overall connectivity within Madurai. They are expected to reduce travel time for commuters and significantly contribute to the city’s economic growth and development.