CMRL to come out with helpline for women

CMRL has approached both Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and the Department of Telecommunication in pursuit of acquiring a dedicated four-digit helpline number. The existing general helpline number, 1 86042 51515, has been in operation since the launch of the first train service eight years ago. The new helpline is designed to cater specifically to the needs and concerns of women travelers.

According to CMRL officials, the decision to establish this exclusive helpline was a direct response to the valuable input gathered during surveys conducted among female passengers. While many women reported feeling safe while using the metro system, they also highlighted specific areas where improvements were needed. The introduction of the women’s helpline is expected to address these concerns and create a more welcoming and secure environment for female commuters.