CMRL to come out with helpline for women

In a significant move to enhance the safety and security of women passengers, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is planning to introduce an exclusive helpline. This initiative comes after feedback from female commuters who participated in surveys conducted by CMRL, expressing their concerns and suggestions regarding the metro system.

CMRL has approached both Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited and the Department of Telecommunication in pursuit of acquiring a dedicated four-digit helpline number. The existing general helpline number, 1 86042 51515, has been in operation since the launch of the first train service eight years ago. The new helpline is designed to cater specifically to the needs and concerns of women travelers.