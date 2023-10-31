Over 50 suburban train services cancelled in Chennai due to engineering works

Chennai`s Southern Railway Division has announced the cancellation of more than 50 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section for a specific reason. The cancellations are set to take place on Tuesday to facilitate essential engineering works associated with the Mass Rapid Transit System phase 2 extension project. These works, which involve fixing steel girders, are focused on the stretch between Velachery and St. Thomas Mount stations.
Between 10:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, 53 suburban train services on the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section will be temporarily halted. To minimize the inconvenience to passengers, the Southern Railway will counterbalance these cancellations by operating 16 special train services between Tambaram and Chengalpattu railway stations. This measure ensures continued connectivity and minimal disruption during the engineering works.