Studies for Chennai’s Third Master Plan to be ready by November, says CMDA

In a significant development, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has embarked on an extensive project to formulate a Third Master Plan (TMP) for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA). Covering an expansive area of 1,189 square kilometers, this plan aims to revamp and modernize the city’s infrastructure and urban landscape.

The CMDA has initiated approximately 15 comprehensive studies, set to be finalized by November, to pave the way for this ambitious undertaking. The Third Master Plan will be designed for the existing 1,189 square kilometers of the CMA. However, the scope of this plan is not confined to the city’s current boundaries. The State government had previously issued an order to extend the jurisdiction of the CMDA to a massive 5,904 square kilometers, encompassing the surrounding regions.

For the expanded area beyond the initial 1,189 square kilometers, the CMDA is planning to create a Regional Strategic Plan. This strategic framework will be essential for managing urban development and addressing the needs of a rapidly growing population in the Chennai Metropolitan Region. Additionally, specific Master Plans will be crafted for satellite towns and growth centers including Thirumazhisai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Minjur, and Tiruvallur.

The Third Master Plan is poised to be a game-changer for the Chennai Metropolitan Area, ushering in a new era of sustainable growth and development. It will address critical aspects of urban planning, such as transportation, housing, infrastructure, and environmental conservation, to meet the evolving needs and challenges of this vibrant metropolis.