Teaser of Hansika Motwani’s Guardian is out

The teaser for the upcoming horror film “Guardian,” directed by Sabari and Gurusaravanan, has been unveiled by actor Vijay Sethupathi. The teaser, a one-minute glimpse into the spine-tingling narrative, has already sent ripples of anticipation through the audience.

As the teaser unfolds, it introduces the audience to Hansika Motwani, the film’s leading lady. She finds herself in a perilous situation, captured by a group of menacing goons. But what sets “Guardian” apart is the twist that follows: Hansika’s character becomes a vessel for a malevolent spirit seeking vengeance. This possession adds an eerie layer of horror and suspense to the narrative.

In addition to Hansika Motwani, “Guardian” boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Suresh Menon, Sriman, Mottai Rajendran, Pradeep Rayan, and Tiger Garden Thangadurai.

The production of “Guardian” has been overseen by Vijay Chandar.