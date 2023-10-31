Harish Kalyan’s Parking to release 1 Dec

The makers of Harish Kalyan’s upcoming film, “Parking,” have announced a new release date. Originally scheduled to hit the theaters on September 28, the film faced a postponement, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Directed by Ramkumar Balakrishnan and produced by Passion Studios and Soldier’s Factory, “Parking” is poised to be a thrilling drama that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. The film boasts a talented cast, including Indhuja Ravichandran, MS Bhaskar, Prathana Nathan, Rama Rajendra, and Ilavarasu, alongside the charismatic Harish Kalyan in the lead role.