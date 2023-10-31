Mohanlal’s next film titled ‘Rambaan’

The film marks a reunion for Mohanlal and Joshiy, who have collaborated on several films including ‘Praja’, ‘Run Baby Run’, ‘No.20 Madras Mail’, ‘Naran’, and ‘January Oru Orma’.

Mohanlal shared the film update on his official X page.

“Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul, and Shailesh R. Singh! Your support means the world to us,” Mohanlal posted.