Mukesh Ambani receives 3rd threat email with Rs 400 cr demand

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has received a threat email from an unidentified person seeking Rs 400 crore, police said on Tuesday.

Ambani’s company received the email on Monday.

It is the third threat email sent to Ambani in four days, an official said.

Earlier, an FIR was registered at Gamdevi police station here based on a complaint filed by the industrialist’s security in-charge after the first email, seeking Rs 20 crore, was received from an unidentified person on Friday.

On Saturday, the company received another email demanding Rs 200 crore.

The company received the third email on Monday, in which the sender doubled the demand, the official said.

The Mumbai police, their crime branch and cyber teams are working to trace the sender of the email, he added.