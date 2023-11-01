Beware of scam SMS messages threatening power disconnection

The rise of cybercrime has brought about a new wave of scammers who prey on individuals with limited knowledge of online payment systems. These fraudsters have been sending deceptive messages to unsuspecting recipients, designed to intimidate and coerce them into making hasty payments. The fraudulent messages typically read, “Dear Consumer, your electricity connection will be disconnected soon. If you have not paid your previous month’s dues to the electricity board office by 9.30 tonight, please contact our electricity board officer at (10-digit mobile number) immediately.”

Here are some crucial tips to stay safe:

Stay Calm: If you receive a message threatening power disconnection, don’t panic. Take a moment to assess the situation.

Verify the Message: Contact the official Electricity Department using their verified contact information to verify the authenticity of the message. Do not use the phone number provided in the suspicious message.

Beware of Urgency: Scammers often create a sense of urgency to pressure victims into quick action. Take your time to verify the situation.

Check the Sender: Verify the sender’s credentials and contact details. Official messages from the TNEB should have clear and accurate sender information.

Educate Yourself: Familiarize yourself with the legitimate payment processes and channels provided by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board. Understanding the official procedures can help you identify fraudulent messages.

Report Scams: If you receive a scam message, report it to the local authorities and the cyber police to help them track down and apprehend the scammers.

Spread Awareness: Share information about these scams with your friends and family to ensure they are also aware and protected.