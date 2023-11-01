Chennai prepares for monsoon season with Central Control room

To address these concerns, a Special Central Control Room has been established on the 7th Floor of the Chennai Metro City Police Commissioner’s Office. This dedicated control room will serve as the nerve center for monitoring and responding to rainwater stagnation issues in the city.

The central control room is accessible to the public, ensuring that citizens can play an active role in reporting rainwater stagnation issues. If you observe water stagnation leading to traffic congestion or rainwater entering residential areas, you can contact the Special Central Control Room at 044-2345427. This hotline allows residents to alert the