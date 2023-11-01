Chennai prepares for monsoon season with Central Control room

As the Northeast Monsoon Rainy Season commences in Tamil Nadu, the city of Chennai is gearing up to tackle the challenges posed by intermittent rains. With expectations of the monsoon intensifying shortly, the Chennai Metro City Police Commissioner’s office in Vepery, Chennai, has taken proactive measures to prevent rainwater stagnation and the ensuing traffic congestion that often plagues the city during this time.
To address these concerns, a Special Central Control Room has been established on the 7th Floor of the Chennai Metro City Police Commissioner’s Office. This dedicated control room will serve as the nerve center for monitoring and responding to rainwater stagnation issues in the city.
The central control room is accessible to the public, ensuring that citizens can play an active role in reporting rainwater stagnation issues. If you observe water stagnation leading to traffic congestion or rainwater entering residential areas, you can contact the Special Central Control Room at 044-2345427. This hotline allows residents to alert the