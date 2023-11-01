TN Cabinet clears investment proposals

State Cabinet of Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, has given the green light to a substantial investment plan totaling Rs 7,108 crore by eight different companies. This move aims to not only attract more private investment but also foster industrial growth within the state. State Cabinet of Tamil Nadu, under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin, has given the green light to a substantial investment plan totaling Rs 7,108 crore by eight different companies. This move aims to not only attract more private investment but also foster industrial growth within the state.

State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, speaking to the media after the Cabinet meeting held at the State Secretariat, emphasized the eagerness of various companies to invest in Tamil Nadu. Both new entrants and existing firms have submitted proposals to invest in the state, reflecting the robust business environment and opportunities that Tamil Nadu offers.

The focal point of this investment drive is the application for consolidated structural concessions by eight firms, which includes both businesses already operating in Tamil Nadu and newcomers. The Cabinet meticulously examined and subsequently approved these proposals. As a result, several districts, including Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Krishnagiri, and Coimbatore, are set to benefit from this substantial investment. Notably, this investment is expected to generate a remarkable 22,536 job opportunities within the state, providing a much-needed boost to employment.

