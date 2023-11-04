Nepal quake: Death toll rises to 128, many injured

The death toll rose to 128 and at least 141 people were injured after a strong earthquake of 6.4 magnitude jolted Nepal in the late hours of Friday, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has left for earthquake-affected areas.

As per reports at 3 am (local time) on Saturday, Jajarkot and West Rukum have suffered the most damage, with 92 deaths in Jajarkot alone, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police of Jajarkot district Santosh Roka, The Kathmandu Post reported.

The victims include Nalgad Municipality Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh, Roka said.

As many as 44 people have died and 70 others have been injured in the district’s Ramidanda of the Barekot Rural Municipality, according to the Karnali Province Police, according to The Kathmandu Post report.

More than 55 people have been injured in Jajarkot. Of them, five have been taken to the Karnali Province Hospital in Surkhet while the others have been undergoing treatment at various medical institutes in the district.

Meanwhile, the death toll in West Rukum has reached 36, Deputy Superintendent of Police of West Rukum district Namaraj Bhattarai said citing preliminary data, according to The Kathmandu Post report.

As many as 36 people were reported dead in Aathbiskot Municipality and eight others died in Sanibheri Rural Municipality.