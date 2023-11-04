Hezbollah chief warns Israel Over Lebanon strikes

Gaza: Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah warned Friday that war between Israel and Hamas could turn into a regional conflict if attacks on Gaza continue, placing responsibility firmly on the United States.

In his first speech since war broke out almost four weeks ago between Hamas militants and Israel, the head of the powerful Iran-backed movement warned that “all options” were open for an expansion of the conflict to Lebanon.

“America is entirely responsible for the ongoing war on Gaza and its people, and Israel is simply a tool of execution,” Nasrallah said in a televised broadcast, calling the conflict “decisive”.

“Whoever wants to prevent a regional war — and this is addressed to the Americans — must quickly stop the aggression on Gaza,” he said.

Thousands of supporters gathered to hear the fiery speech at an event in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, held in memory of the group’s fighters killed in Israeli bombardments.

Others gathered elsewhere in Lebanon and the region, including Tehran and Baghdad.

Since Hamas militants launched a shock October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen escalating tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.