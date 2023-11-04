Pak beats NZ, Stays alive in WC

Fakhar Zaman and captain Babar Azam starred as Pakistan pulled off a dramatic, rain-hit 21-run victory over New Zealand to stay alive at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday.

Babar, Pak skipper, said, When we came to the dressing room, just passed message we need good partnerships. Said to Fakhar if he plays 15 overs we’ll be ahead. Back of the mind we knew rain was coming. Full credit to Fakhar. We knew there was a short boundary and utilised it. We’re just trying to give 100 percent. You never know. We’re just going match by match.