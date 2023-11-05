WC: India crushes SA by 243 runs

Team India defeated South Africa by 243 runs at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday thanks to Kohli’s ton and Jadeja’s five-wicket haul.

Rohit Sharma, Indian skipper said, If you look at how we have played in the last three games, we have adapted better. We were put under pressure against England. But we got a decent score and then the seamers did the job. We lost a wicket in the first over. Then got runs and then the seamers did well. We needed Kohli to go out there and play the situation. We then knew we had to keep it in the right areas and let the pitch do the rest. [on Shreyas Iyer] Even if the faith hadn’t been repaid, I would have still stuck to them. We need to keep the trust. It can’t be done everyday. For Shami to comeback the way he has, shows the mindset. The last two games has shown what Iyer is capable of. Gill and myself have been batting together for a majority of time now. We let the instincts take over. We don’t preplan anything. We just assess and play accordingly. Jadeja has been very good for us. Playing in every format over the years. Today was a classical case as to what Jadeja is for us. Came out at the death and scored vital runs. Then picked up wickets. He knows his role and knows what the expectations from him. Not to get too ahead of ourselves has been the talk in the dressing room. Couple of big games coming up. We don’t want to change anything.