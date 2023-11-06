‘Unacceptable’: TN Governor on DMK leader’s ‘dog eaters’ remark on Nagas

Governor RN Ravi on Sunday criticised DMK leader RS Bharathi’s “insulting” remarks against the Naga community wherein the latter referred to them as “dog eaters”.

Bharathi’s comments were made during a party event a few days ago, when he was taking a dig at Governor Ravi for allegedly creating trouble and delaying bills.

The DMK leader had said, “The governor was chased away by the Nagas from their land. Those who eat dog meat could chase the governor out of the state. So, we must not forget how much more self-respect Tamils who eat their food with salt have”.