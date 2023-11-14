NIA to investigate case of petrol bombs hurled in front of Raj Bhavan

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially registered a case related to the alleged Molotov cocktail attack that occurred on October 25 in front of Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan in Chennai. The central agency is poised to take over the investigation from the Chennai Police, marking a shift in the handling of this incident.

The NIA’s involvement in the case comes after a visit to the Governor’s residence to gather information about the purported petrol bomb attack. Sources suggest that the Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to conduct a thorough probe into the matter, underscoring the seriousness with which the central government views this incident.

On the fateful day, Vinod, a history-sheeter also known as Karukka Vinod (42), allegedly launched a Molotov cocktail at the main entrance of the Governor’s official residence. The attack was accompanied by vocal anti-NEET slogans, adding a layer of complexity to the incident. Swift action by the police stationed at the Raj Bhavan entry gate led to Vinod’s apprehension, and further investigation uncovered two additional petrol bombs in his possession.

The transfer of the case to the NIA implies a broader and more intensive inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack. The central agency is expected to delve into aspects beyond the immediate incident, exploring potential motives, accomplices, and any larger implications.