Israel storms Al Shifa hospital in Gaza

Gaza: Israel has launched a “targeted operation” in Gaza’s biggest hospital it accuses Hamas of using as a command centre.

The hospital is sheltering thousands of sick, displaced Gazans, and the move could intensify international criticism of Israel.

Israel troops said they are carrying out “a precise and targeted operation against Hamas” inside the al-Shifa hospital.

The Israel Defence Forces in a statement said they had “conveyed to the relevant authorities in Gaza once again that all military activities within the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Unfortunately, it did not.” IDF has also asked the Hamas operatives at the hospital to surrender.

The United Nations estimates that at least 2,300 patients, staff, and displaced civilians are inside the facility, trapped by days of fierce fighting and aerial bombardments.

Both Israel and the United States have said that Hamas operatives have been using Gaza’s hospitals to hide command posts and hostages using underground tunnels.