Commercial LPG cylinder prices reduced by Rs 57 per cylinder

New Delhi: In a welcome development for businesses and commercial establishments, state-run oil marketing companies have implemented a significant reduction in the prices of commercial LPG (liquefied petroleum gas). The price cut, effective from Thursday, amounts to up to Rs 57.50 per cylinder of 19 kilograms across the four metro cities.

The revised pricing brings a notable reduction for commercial users. The 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder, previously available at Rs 1,999.50, is now priced at Rs 1,942. This move comes as a relief for businesses, especially after experiencing a price hike of Rs 101.5 per cylinder just days before the Deepavali festival.

The recent reduction in commercial LPG prices addresses concerns raised by commercial users who had faced an unexpected increase in costs during the festive season. This positive adjustment is expected to benefit a wide range of establishments relying on commercial LPG for their daily operations.

It’s important to note that while commercial LPG prices witnessed a downward revision, the prices of domestic LPG remain unaffected, staying at their current levels.

The fluctuation in LPG prices, whether for commercial or domestic use, is often influenced by various factors, including international market trends and domestic economic conditions. Consumers, both residential and commercial, closely monitor these changes as they directly impact their budgetary considerations.