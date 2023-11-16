Raj Bhavan returns 10 bills seeking explanation from Tamil Nadu government

Chennai: In a fresh showdown between Governor RN Ravi and State government, the Governor has reportedly returned ten bills including one seeking to appoint Voice Chancellors to varsities by the Cabinet has been returned seeking explanation.

It may be recalled that the State government had moved the Supreme Court against the Governor over delay in clearing Bills and Government orders that were sent by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and Government recently.

“The present Writ Petition is being filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, to declare that the inaction, omission, delay and failure to comply with the constitutional mandate by the Governor of Tamil Nadu and assent of the Bills passed and forwarded by the Tamil Nadu State Legislature to him and the non-consideration of files, Government orders and policies forwarded for his signature is unconstitutional, illegal, arbitrary, unreasonable besides malafide exercise of power,” the petition said.

In the writ petition the Tamil Nadu government listed out the 12 Bills which are pending with the Governor, despite the lapse of considerable time.

The petition had added files which are all pending with the Governor pertaining to the accord of sanction for prosecution and investigation qua various crimes of corruption involving moral turpitude of public servants and files pertaining to the premature release of prisoners.

The petition sought a direction to the Governor to clear Bills and files and Government orders within a specified timeframe.

DMK party’s official publication, ‘Murasoli,’ accused Ravi of using public speeches to position himself as a guardian of ‘Sanatana,’ labeling such ideological stances as mere “propaganda” against social justice. The editorial delved into the backdrop of the DMK approaching the Supreme Court, asserting that the Raj Bhavan, under Governor Ravi, delayed approval for bills passed by the assembly. ‘Murasoli’ emphasised the Supreme Court’s stern stance on matters related to governors and highlighted the challenges faced by the DMK regime since Ravi assumed office.