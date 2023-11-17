India ready for Aus challenge in WC finals

In a riveting showdown at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, Australia secured their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final by defeating South Africa by three wickets in the second semifinal. The stage is now set for a highly anticipated face-off between cricketing giants India and Australia, reminiscent of their last World Cup final encounter in 2003.

Australia emerged victorious in the 2003 final, overpowering India with a commanding 125-run win, securing their third World Cup trophy. Subsequently, they continued their dominance by clinching the title again in 2007. Now, a new chapter awaits as these cricketing powerhouses prepare to battle it out for supremacy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For India, the upcoming final is a chance to secure their third World Cup title. Their last triumph was in 2011 when they defeated Sri Lanka in a memorable final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the journey to the top began in 1983 under the captaincy of Kapil Dev when India lifted its first-ever World Cup.

South Africa, on the other hand, faced their fourth defeat in ODI World Cup semifinals, adding to the heartbreaks of 1992, 2007, and 2015. The Proteas were also part of a thrilling tied semifinal in 1999 against Australia but missed out on a spot in the final. Despite the setbacks, their resilience on the global cricket stage remains noteworthy.

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the grand finale on Sunday, all eyes will be on the players who have the opportunity to etch their names in cricketing history. The Narendra Modi Stadium is set to witness a clash of titans as India and Australia vie for the prestigious ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. The stage is lit, the players are ready, and cricket fans around the world are gearing up for an unforgettable spectacle.