Piyush Goyal holds discussion with chip giant Micron’s CEO

Washington, Nov 17: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with chip giant Micron Technology’s CEO Sanjay Mehrotra in the US and discussed how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to expand its footprint in the country. “Met Mr. Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO & President of MicronTech. Discussed how India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem presents vast opportunities for the company to collaborate & expand its footprint in the country,” the Union Minister said in a post on X following Wednesday’s meeting. In July, Mehrotra met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gandhinagar and they discussed US chip giant’s plans to bolster the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem within India. In June this year, Micron Technology had announced its plans of investing $825 million in a new chip assembly and testing plan in Gujarat as India aims to become a major global hub in semiconductor manufacturing in the coming years. Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to the US, also held a roundtable discussion with leading academicians at Stanford University. “Held a roundtable discussion with prominent academicians at Stanford University. Highlighted the vast opportunities for collaboration with India’s higher education institutions to foster a vibrant exchange of knowledge, research and pathbreaking solutions to key global issues,” Goyal posted on X. In another meeting with Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, the Union Minister highlighted the investment opportunities for them in India.