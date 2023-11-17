Polling on in a peaceful manner, says MP CEO

Indore: As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and former CM Kamal Nath prepare for a critical showdown, the state is immersed in the electoral process with a single-phase Assembly election on Friday, 17 November.

The Election Commission of India reports an early voter turnout of 11.95%, setting the stage for a closely watched battle between the two political heavyweights.

This electoral contest is not just a battle for power but also a test of political prestige for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. While the BJP is aiming for a comeback, Chief Minister Chouhan’s return is perceived as uncertain, regardless of the polling outcome slated for 3 December.

The Congress government, previously ousted in 2019 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched allegiances, is expected to hold a competitive position, as indicated by preliminary opinion polls. The political landscape in Madhya Pradesh has been dynamic, with strategic shifts and power plays shaping the narrative leading up to the elections.

Key players in the Congress lineup include the experienced Kamal Nath, Vikram Mastal, and Govind Singh, each contributing unique perspectives to the party’s campaign. On the BJP front, leaders such as Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Narottam Mishra, and Ambrish Sharma are spearheading the charge to regain political dominance in the state.

The election holds significance not only for the state but also at the national level, reflecting the broader political dynamics within the country. The outcome will not only determine the immediate future of Madhya Pradesh but could also influence the political landscape leading up to the larger national elections.

One of the defining factors in this election is the political realignment triggered by Jyotiraditya Scindia’s move to the BJP, altering the traditional dynamics and creating new equations within the state’s political ecosystem. The implications of this shift are playing out on the electoral battleground, adding complexity to an already closely contested race.

The result of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections is poised to shape the political narrative in the state and contribute to the larger discourse on the trajectory of Indian politics.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Electoral Officer, Anupam Rajan on Friday said that polling for the 230-member assembly in the state is underway in a “peaceful way”.

CEO Rajan informed that Rajgarh district witnessed the highest voter turnout of 16. 49 per cent while Indore saw the lowest voter turnout of 6. 1 per cent till 9 am.

“Long lines were seen outside many polling booths,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 28.25 per cent while neighbouring Chhattisgarh saw 19. 67 per cent polling in the second phase till 11.30 am on Friday, according to data shared by the Election Commission.

Voting for 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday.

Addressing a press conference here in Indore amid polling, CEO Rajan said,” The polling for Madhya Pradesh started today at 7 am. The polling is underway in a peaceful way”.

The CEO informed that non-functional EVMs at a few polling booths are being replaced. “We received some complaints (technical) from some polling booths,” CEO Rajan added.

“Polling has not been reported to have stopped anywhere across the state. Polling is underway at all polling booths,'” he added.

The voters can cast their ballots until 6 pm, except in the Baihar, Lanji, and Parswara assembly seats of Balaghat district and some booths in Mandla and Dindori districts, where voting will be held until 3 pm.