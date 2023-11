Actor Rajinikanth met Kamal Haasan on the sets of Indian 2 in Chennai today.

Surprisingly, Rajinikanth was shooting for his 171st film on an adjacent floor in the same studio.

Friends for a long time, both the stars discussed about their forthcoming ventures and revisited their journey together during the meet.

Kamal’s Indian 2, directed by Shankar is almost complete. Rajinikanth ‘s 171st venture, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, is directed by Jai Bheem fame Gnanavel.