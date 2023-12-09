EPS slams DMK govt over Chennai floods

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) accused the DMK government of ignoring the Metrological Center’s warning of heavy rains in Chennai and its neighbouring district.

“The DMK government is fully responsible for the damage caused by the heavy rains in Chennai. People suffered because the government did not take proper precautions for storms and rains despite the warning issued by IMD. He alleged that even after 5 days of being affected, rainwater has not flowed in many areas,” EPS alleged.

The opposition leader accused the DMK regime of claiming that even a drop of water does not get stagnant due to the rainwater drainage system they built, but in reality, water has accumulated like a pond in Chennai.

If the Corporation had taken precautionary measures, the people would not have besieged the Mayor and raised a barrage of questions. Arrangements should be made to distribute milk powder in advance to avoid a shortage of milk, the AIADMK leader said.

“When the DMK came to power, they eloquently said that no matter what time it rains, we have provided drainage facilities to the extent that there is no water in Chennai, Edappadi said