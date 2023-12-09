Chennai floods: CM chairs crucial meet

Chennai: In response to the recent devastation caused by cyclone-induced floods in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin chaired a crucial meeting with the Chief Secretary and secretaries of various departments.

The primary focus of the meeting was to formulate comprehensive plans for the restoration of affected areas and to discuss compensation measures for the victims.

The compensation amount is currently in the process of being finalized, and an official announcement is expected in the coming days. It has been disclosed that a sum of Rs 5,000 is under consideration to be provided as compensation to those affected by the calamity.

The allocation of compensation, once finalised, will serve as a vital lifeline for individuals and families grappling with the immediate aftermath of the disaster.

Earlier, Stalin contributed his one-month salary to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) and requested all the MLAs and MPs of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha representing the state to contribute their one-month salary.

“It is necessary for every section of society to contribute their best to the efforts of the government. I appeal to all of you to contribute generously to the CMPRF,” Stalin said in a statement.

The rainfall triggered by cyclone Michaung from December 2 to 4 was the heaviest in the 47-year-history of Chennai. More than one crore people have been affected by the natural disaster. It is not only a calamity for Chennai and its surrounding districts but a disaster for the whole of Tamil Nadu, the chief minister said.

Stalin said the disaster was averted only because of the implementation of storm water drain work planned in advance. Also, the preparedness of the departments protected the people.