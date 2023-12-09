Chennai floods: CM announces Rs 6000 as relief for each family, AIADMK & BJP demand more

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a relief package of Rs 6000 for the flood-affected residents of Chennai. However, this move has sparked political tensions, with opposition parties like AIADMK and BJP criticising the amount and demanding additional support.

The unprecedented floods in Chennai have left thousands displaced and in dire need of assistance. Stalin’s relief package, though welcomed by many, has become a focal point of contention. AIADMK leaders argue that the proposed amount is insufficient to address the extensive damages caused by the floods.

The BJP, too, has joined the chorus, emphasising the need for a more comprehensive relief plan. Party leaders argue that a higher financial allocation is imperative to aid in the recovery and reconstruction efforts in the flood-ravaged areas.

Stalin’s government defends its relief package, citing fiscal constraints and the need for a balanced approach. The Chief Minister asserts that the Rs 6000 relief is just the beginning, and more assistance will be provided as the situation unfolds.

As the political wrangling intensifies, the focus remains on the ground realities faced by the people of Chennai. The public awaits further developments and hopes for swift and effective measures to alleviate their suffering.