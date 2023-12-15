LS security breach: Govt says high-level inquiry initiated, asks Oppn not to politicise issue

The government on Thursday asserted that a high-level inquiry has been initiated into the Lok Sabha security breach incident and asked the opposition not to politicise the issue. In a statement soon after the House assembled at 2 PM, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said “we all agree” that the unfortunate incident on Wednesday was a serious one concerning the safety and security of MPs. Joshi noted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla promptly held a meeting with floor leaders following the incident and listened to the suggestions for further strengthening Parliament security. Some suggestions given by MPs have already been implemented, he said, and noted that the Speaker himself has stated that in future further measures will be taken to strengthen Parliament security. “This matter concerns all of us and we have to speak in one voice,” Joshi said. On such a grave national issue, no politics is expected to be done by anyone, the Minister asserted. Joshi also listed past incidents when such breach of security has happened in Parliament, noting that such incidents such as slogan shouting, throwing papers, and jumping from the gallery have been happening from earlier times. The minister informed the House that the Speaker has written a letter to the Home Secretary for a high-level inquiry and the probe has already begun. @@@@