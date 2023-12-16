Clint Eastwood promises to watch ‘Jigarthanda Double X’, Karthik Subbaraj reacts

Surprisingly, Eastwood’s team that maintains his X profile recently reacted to a fan’s tweet and confirmed that the actor is aware of the Tamil film and will watch it once he wraps up his upcoming film ‘Juror No. 2’.

“Dear @RealTheClint We are Indians We made a Tamil movie called Jigarthanda Double X. Its available in Netflix. We have given u a great tribute in the whole movie. We made some animated scenes like u in ur young age. Please watch it once u get some time,” read the tweet by a fan of the movie. Clint’s team replied saying, “Hi. Clint is aware of this Movie and he states he will get to it upon Completion of his New Film. Juror 2. Thank You.”

The particular tweet by Eastwood’s team has left ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ cast and crew extremely happy.

Taking to X, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, “Wowww….. Feeling So Surreal!! The Legend #ClintEastwood is AWARE of #JigarthandaDoubleX & gonna watch it soon… [?] This film is my heartfelt dedication to @RealTheClint on behalf of Millions of his Fans in India…Can’t wait to hear what he thinks of the film once he does…. Thanks a lot @Vijay70269050 and all #JigarthandaXX fans on twitter who reached out to the man himself & making this happen…. Feeling Blessed [?][?]”