Vignesh Shivan’s next titled LIC

In an exciting announcement on Thursday, acclaimed filmmaker Vignesh Shivan officially launched his much-anticipated project, ‘LIC’ (Love Insurance Corporation). The film marks a unique collaboration as it brings together director Pradeep Ranganathan and leading stars Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah for the first time.

Produced by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, the movie holds special significance as Vignesh Shivan reunites with Seven Screen Studio, previously collaborating on the successful venture ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.’

The musical realm of ‘LIC’ will be crafted by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, a frequent collaborator with Vignesh Shivan. Yogi Babu is set to play a pivotal role.

The film’s technical team boasts the expertise of Pradeep Ragav as the editor and acclaimed cinematographer Ravi Varman, ensuring a visual treat for the audience.