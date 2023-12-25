Arun Vijay’s Mission Chapter 1 will be out for Pongal

As Pongal 2024 approaches, Tamil cinema enthusiasts have another reason to mark their calendars eagerly. “Mission Chapter 1,” an upcoming film featuring the versatile Arun Vijay in the lead role, is poised to captivate audiences when it hits the theaters on the festive occasion. Directed by Vijay, the film boasts a stellar cast that includes the glamorous Amy Jackson and the talented Nimisha Sajayan in prominent roles. What adds to the excitement is the stellar lineup of releases scheduled for Pongal 2024. “Mission Chapter 1” will share the theatrical landscape with Dhanush’s “Captain Miller,” Sivakarthikeyan’s “Ayalaan,” Rajinikanth’s “Lal Salaam,” and the fourth installment of the popular horror-comedy franchise, “Aranmanai 4.” Notably, Lyca Productions, the production powerhouse behind “Mission Chapter 1,” is also helming the production of Rajinikanth’s “Lal Salaam.” The film, initially titled “Achcham Enbadhu Illayae,” underwent a transformation when Lyca Productions took charge of production, rebranding it as “Mission Chapter 1.” Penned by A Mahadev, the narrative promises intrigue and excitement, offering a cinematic journey that transcends conventional boundaries. Joining Arun Vijay on this mission are Abi Hassan, Bharath Bopanna, Baby Iyal, Viraaj S, and Jason Shah, forming a talented ensemble. The music, an integral part of the film’s appeal, is orchestrated by the acclaimed GV Prakash. The technical brilliance is ensured by Sandeep K Vijay as the cinematographer and Anthony as the editor, promising a visual and narrative spectacle.