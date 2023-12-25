Three cheers from Dhanush

Dhanush the multi-talented actor, is gearing up for his third directorial venture, titled “Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.” After the success of his debut directorial and the anticipation surrounding his yet-to-be-released second directorial, tentatively titled “D50,” Dhanush continues to explore his creative prowess. The film, described as a romantic drama targeting a young adult audience, boasts a stellar cast featuring Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan. Dhanush, who also pens the script, brings his vision to life under his production banner, Wunderbar Films. Scoring music to the project is GV Prakash Kumar, known for his previous collaborations with Dhanush in films like “Asuran,” “Aadukalam,” “Polladhavan,” and “Vaathi.” The cinematography is entrusted to Leon Britto, while GK Prasanna takes charge of the editing, promising a visually captivating and emotionally resonant cinematic experience. While fans eagerly await the release of Dhanush’s second directorial, “D50,” and his acting stint in Arun Matheshwaran’s “Captain Miller,” scheduled for Pongal 2024, the announcement of “Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam” adds another exciting chapter to the actor’s evolving directorial journey. @@@@