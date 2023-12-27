Israel embassy blast: NIA begins probe

New Delhi: Central agency officials, including officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), have arrived at the Israel Embassy and initiated an investigation into the alleged ‘blast’ that took place on Tuesday evening near the embassy premises in the Chanakyapuri area.

Delhi police have zeroed in on two ‘suspects’ after examining the CCTV footage. Officials have however not confirmed the duo’s involvement in the same, sources said on Wednesday. According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged ‘blast’ incident. “Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the ‘blast’ call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning,” they said.

Now the police are examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects. Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the ‘blast’ call.

“A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance,” said sources.

Following the bomb explosion near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday, the Israel National Security Council issued an advisory for Israelis staying in India, particularly in New Delhi, advising them to avoid visiting crowded places and places that are used by Western or Israeli visitors.

Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to India, Ohad Nakash Kaynar, said on Tuesday that the workers and the diplomats at the Israel embassy are safe and their security teams are investigating the matter further.

“On December 26, a bomb exploded near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. It is possible that this is an attack,” the Israel National Security Council highlighted.

Further stressing the recommendations for the Israelis living in India, the council advised the people to “try to avoid going to crowded places (malls, markets) and places identified as being used by Western/Jewish and Israeli elements.”

It also called for maintaining more public places, including restaurants, hotels and bars, to avoid externalising Israeli symbols.

“Avoid participating in events with many participants that are not secure,” the advisory added.

Moreover, it also asked people to avoid posting trip details on social media networks and posting photos and visit details before the trip and in real time.