Chennai traffic police announces New Year’s Eve celebration diversions for safe revelry

Chennai’s traffic police have taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of New Year’s Eve revelers, unveiling a comprehensive plan of road diversions and parking arrangements. These steps aim to manage the influx of celebratory crowds and maintain smooth traffic flow during the festive period. Marina Beach Area Diversions: Foreshore Service Road and Kamarajar Salai, spanning from the War Memorial to the Light House, will be closed for vehicles heading towards Marina Beach from 7 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar will witness closures on 6th Avenue, as well as junctions of 5th Avenue, 4th Main Road, 3rd Main Road, 16th Cross Street, and 7th Avenue, effective from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday. Traffic Diversions for Marina Beach: Vehicles from Adyar destined for Kamarajar Salai will be redirected through Greenways Road and South Canal Road junctions, guiding them towards Mandaveli, R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road, R.K. Mutt Road, and Luz Mylapore. Those traveling from Dr. R.K. Salai to Kamarajar Salai will follow a diversion route through V.M. Street junction, R.K. Math Road, Luz junction, Mandaveli, and South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road. Parry’s corner to Kamarajar Salai traffic will be diverted at RBI subway (north) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, and Anna Salai. The Loop Road from South Canal Bank Road to the Light House junction will be closed for vehicular traffic. MTC buses bound for north Chennai from Greenways Road will be rerouted through South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, V.K. Iyer Road, St. Mary’s Road, Luz, and Royapettah. Parking Arrangements: Single-line parking facilities will be available at Swami Sivananda Salai, Wallajah Road, Bharathi Salai, PWD Office Road, Dr. Besant Road, Lloyds Road, and Queen Mary’s College campus for Marina Beach visitors. Elliot’s Beach visitors can utilize parking on one side of Besant Nagar 4th