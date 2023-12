Power cut areas for today

Power supply will be suspended in the following areas on Saturday (30.12.2023) from 09.00 am to 02.00 pm for maintenance work. Kadapperi: MEPZ – I Part of mepz area & WEST TAMBARAM – MES Road, GST Road, GANDHI Road, Sembakkam / Part of Chitlapakkam area & Nehru Nagar area, Arputham Nagar, Burma Colony Thiruneermalai area, Kasthuribhai Nagar. GST Road, Jaya Nagar, Kadaperi Rananathapuram, Moulana Nagar, Rail NAgar, Part of Thiruneermalai Area. Polichalur: Thiru Nagar, Padmanaba Nagar, Ganamani nagar, Bhavani Nagar, PCS Colony, Rajeswari Nagar, Bajanai Koil Street, Prem Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Mogambigai Nagar, Vinayaga Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar. Supply will be resumed before 02.00 P.M, if the works are completed.

