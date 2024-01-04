ED to close case against Tamil Nadu dalit farmers after backlash

Chennai: The Enforcement Diectorate (ED) has decided close the money laundering case against two Dalit farmers from Tamil Nadu, after the central agency’s move received backlash from various quarters, according to news reports.

The ED has send summons to Dalit farmers from Tamil Nadu’s Salem identified as Kannayan (72) and his brother Krishnan (67) mentioning their caste names, had sparked a controversy.

Kannayan and Krishna own 6.5 acres of agricultural land at near Attur in Salem district. They have filed a case against BJP’s Salem East District Secretary Gunasekaran for trying to grab their agricultural land. While the case is pending, the farmers have alleged that Gunasekaran and his lawyers issued the enforcement summons on impulse.

In this regard, the farmers have filed a fresh complaint with the Salem District Superintendent of Police accusing the local BJP leader of trying to grab their land.

In July last year, the enforcement department had issued summons to Kannaiyan and his brother Krishnan, however, when it is still not clear why they have been summoned by the Enforcement Department for investigation, the envelope in which the summons has been sent has been mentioned as ‘Hindu Pallar’ under their names without any address, triggered controversy.