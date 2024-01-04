Khelo India Youth Games 2024 to be held in in 4 TN cities

Chennai: In a much-anticipated announcement, the Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority has revealed that the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 will be hosted in key cities across the state, including Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai.

The event is scheduled to take place from January 19 to January 31, 2024, promising a vibrant showcase of youthful talent and sporting prowess.

To participate in the Khelo India Youth Games, athletes must be born on or after January 1, 2005. This ensures that the event remains a platform for the youth to showcase their athletic abilities and compete at the national level.

Participants are required to submit a minimum of two certificates to establish their eligibility. The accepted certificates include: Aadhaar identity card, Passport, Birth certificate (issued at least 5 years ago, on or before January 1, 2023)

School certificates

As the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 prepares to unfold in multiple cities, the sporting community in Tamil Nadu is buzzing with excitement. The inclusion of prominent cities like Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, and Madurai reflects the state’s commitment to fostering a culture of sports and encouraging young talent to shine on a national stage.

The decision to host the Khelo India Youth Games in diverse cities across Tamil Nadu not only highlights the state’s rich sporting infrastructure but also provides a unique opportunity for local athletes to compete on home turf. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of nurturing a robust sports ecosystem and instilling a sense of pride and enthusiasm among Tamil Nadu’s youth.