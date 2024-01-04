SK’s Ayalaan gets U certificate 

Sivakarthikeyan fans have reason to rejoice as the much-anticipated science fiction film, “Ayalaan,” directed by Ravikumar, is finally gearing up for a Pongal 2024 release. The excitement reached new heights as KJR Studios, the production banner behind the film, announced that “Ayalaan” has obtained a ‘U’ certificate from the censor board, ensuring a family-friendly experience for all audiences.

In a social media post, KJR Studios shared the news, stating, “Ayalaan: An intergalactic ride for all ages. Rated ‘U’ for a universal fun-filled experience.” The film promises to be a visual treat, with over 4000 CGI shots, marking a significant milestone for Indian cinema in terms of technological advancements.

During the pre-release event, producer Kotapadi J Rajesh revealed that the trailer for “Ayalaan” is set to be unveiled on January 5, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film. The star-studded cast includes Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Isha Kopikkar, and Rakul Preet Singh, with the voice of the extraterrestrial character, Ayalaan, being dubbed by actor Siddharth. Interestingly, Sivakarthikeyan had previously lent his voice to Siddharth in the Tamil version of “Oh My Friend” (2011).

The film boasts a stellar crew with AR Rahman composing the music, Nirav Shah handling cinematography, Ruben editing, and Anbariv choreographing the stunts. With such a talented lineup, “Ayalaan” is poised to offer a cinematic experience that transcends the boundaries of conventional storytelling.