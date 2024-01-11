Israeli forces kill senior Hezbollah commander

Tel Aviv, Jan 11: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has confirmed that on Tuesday it eliminated in an air strike the commander of Hezbollah’s southern Lebanon region air unit Ali Hossein Barji. Tel Aviv, Jan 11: The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) has confirmed that on Tuesday it eliminated in an air strike the commander of Hezbollah’s southern Lebanon region air unit Ali Hossein Barji.

Ali, said the IDF, led dozens of operations using explosive and drones against Israel and IDF forces, including an attack on the IDF’s Northern Command headquarters earlier on Tuesday.

The IDF on Tuesday carried out several strikes on southern Lebanon, killing three Hezbollah members who, according to Hagari, were attempting to launch drones at Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, in northern Israel, air raid sirens wailed throughout the day and into the night as rockets and combat drones were launched by Hezbollah. No casualties were reported on the Israeli side.

The confrontations between Hezbollah and Israel have killed 211 people on the Lebanese side, including 154 Hezbollah members and 35 civilians, according to Lebanese security sources.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said it was “expanding” its assaults in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, where at least 40 Palestinian militants were killed over the past day.