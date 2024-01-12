Ayalaan movie review

Director Ravikumar, known for infusing a local touch into high-concept narratives, brings forth another entertaining venture in Ayalaan.

The film cleverly blends a sci-fi premise of an alien teaming up with a good-hearted young man to save the planet with quintessential Tamil cinema elements.

The storyline, reminiscent of Indru Netru Naalai, takes a fresh spin on the alien-on-Earth theme, presenting it uniquely within the Tamil film industry. From the hero’s introduction song to romance, comedic sidekicks, and a corporate villain portrayed by the talented Sharad Kelkar, the film checks all the boxes of Tamil cinema essentials. The inclusion of a pinch of mother sentiment and nods to organic farming, reminiscent of big-hero films from the past, surprisingly feels relevant and integral to the plot, especially as the core theme revolves around saving the planet.

While Ayalaan successfully captures the essence of a Tamil film, it’s not without its flaws. The scene transitions lack smoothness, and the villain, portrayed by Sharad Kelkar, doesn’t emanate a menacing presence that one would expect.

However, just when the film seems to lose its momentum, it bounces back with moments that are not only exciting but also rekindle the viewer’s interest.

Sivakarthikeyan steals the show with his entertaining show. A do-gooder, lover boy, fun-loving friend to a man on mission – he does manage everything in one go. Rakul Preet has a part to play as heroine. Karunakaran does his part well and Yogi Babu’s one-liners manage to make you laugh.

The film’s core theme of environmental consciousness remains relevant and timely, making Ayalaan more than just an entertaining sci-fi flick. Despite its minor imperfections, the film succeeds in keeping the audience engaged with its unique blend of local flavors, heartfelt moments, and a cosmic battle to save the planet. Ayalaan is a commendable attempt at creating a distinct Tamil sci-fi experience that manages to stand out amidst the broader spectrum of Indian cinema.