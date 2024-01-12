Merry Christmas – Review

In a cinematic landscape dominated by big-budget spectacles and predictable sequels, Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas emerges as a breath of fresh air, reminding audiences that brilliance often lies in the nuances between dialogues and unexpected on-screen pairings.

The film unfolds as a tantalizing whodunnit, featuring the unconventional duo of Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif.

The story revolves around Albert (Vijay Sethupathi) and Maria (Katrina Kaif), strangers whose fates intertwine in a vortex of unfortunate events. Raghavan’s directorial prowess keeps the audience on the edge, anticipating every move of this mysterious pair.

Its pace, a point of contention, gradually builds in the second half, where the narrative takes a compelling turn. Sethupathi steals the show with his smooth one-liners and irresistible charm, while Katrina Kaif surprises with a performance that transcends expectations.

The supporting cast, including Shanmuga Rajeswaran, Radhika, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, and Ashwini Kalsekar, adds depth to the narrative. The cinematography and background score seamlessly collaborate, creating a world of mystery and intrigue. The climax, accompanied by cleverly placed Easter eggs, stands out as a major highlight, rewarding the audience’s patience.

The pairing of Sethupathi and Kaif proves to be the winning formula, making the film a sure-shot winner. As the post-credit scenes roll, viewers will find their patience richly rewarded, solidifying the film’s status as a memorable and unconventional cinematic experience.