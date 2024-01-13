Hanu-Man (Review)

Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, unfolds the story of Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja), a small-time thief from Anjanadhri, who stumbles upon superpowers through a precious stone. The narrative takes unexpected turns as Hanumanthu, in his quest to save his loved ones, faces the sinister Gajapathi (Raj Deepak Shetty) and discovers the true extent of his newfound abilities. What happens when Michael (Vinay Rai) comes to steal his super power forms the rest. The film introduces humour, folklore, and thrilling moments, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats.

Prasanth Varma masterfully crafts sequences that elevate the reverence for Lord Hanuman. The extensive climax is particularly noteworthy, amplified by impressive VFX and a compelling background score by Gowra Hari.

The film injects humor seamlessly, with references to star heroes adding an extra layer of engagement. Teja Sajja’s portrayal of Hanumanthu receiving superpowers adds an entertaining twist, and the subsequent comedy scenes enhance the overall appeal.

Teja Sajja shines in his role as Hanumanthu, portraying vulnerability and determination convincingly. His performance, especially in the latter part of the film, adds depth to the character.

Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Teja’s love interest, contributes to the emotional core of the film. The fight sequence where Teja saves Amritha is a standout moment, complemented by a captivating folk song in the background.

Prasanth Varma’s directorial vision is commendable, overcoming the film’s familiar storyline with crowd-pleasing elements. The last twenty minutes, dedicated to scenes related to Lord Hanuman, elevate the overall impact.

The film’s antagonist character falls into cliches, and the writing could have been more nuanced. The concept of a villain seeking world domination through superpowers feels familiar and lacks originality.

The film follows a concept seen in many movies, with a bad guy pursuing world control using superpowers. While this is a drawback, Varma compensates with crowd-pleasing moments.

Gowra Hari’s background score, particularly during the climax, is exemplary. Shivendra’s cinematography is neat, capturing the essence of the narrative effectively.

Prasanth Varma’s vision shines through, and despite the film’s shortcomings, he skillfully engages the audience with well-crafted sequences.