Stalin dismisses speculations on Udhayanidhi as Deputy CM

In the midst of fervent speculations surrounding the potential appointment of his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as Deputy Chief Minister, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin dispelled such rumors on Saturday. Stalin addressed the swirling hearsay, attributing them to opponents attempting to undermine the upcoming DMK Youth Wing Conference in Salem on January 21, led by Udhayanidhi.

Stalin categorically dismissed the rumors as baseless and clarified that they were fabricated to create a sensation and divert attention from the significant Youth Wing Conference. In a Pongal greetings message, he assured the public of his well-being, countering false information about his health spread by rumor-mongers.

“I am healthy and cheerful. I am working, working, working,” emphasized the 70-year-old leader. Stalin highlighted that the concoction of rumors intensified after he openly expressed his contentment during a recent event in response to the people’s happiness.

Stalin emphasised that the spread of false health-related information was a ploy to overshadow the enthusiasm building up for the Salem conference. As the state’s youth prepared for the event, he condemned those engaged in rumor-mongering for attempting to disrupt the positive momentum surrounding the conference.

He further clarified that Udhayanidhi himself had addressed the speculations, emphasizing the collaborative efforts of all ministers to support the Chief Minister. This, Stalin asserted, brought an end to the issue, highlighting unity within the party.