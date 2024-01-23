Kilambakkam terminus: Omni bus operators up in arms

Chennai: In a sudden move by the Tamil Nadu government, the southbound buses departing from Chennai will now operate from the newly inaugurated bus terminal at Kilambakkam.

This unexpected decision, set to take effect from the night of January 24, has sparked confusion and dissatisfaction among omni bus operators, leaving passengers uncertain about their upcoming travel plans.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is the timing of this decision, coinciding with the upcoming holidays for Thaipoosam and Republic Day on January 25 and 26, respectively, along with the weekend. The abrupt shift in private bus operations just before these festive holidays has left both operators and passengers in a state of distress.

Passengers, many of whom have already booked their bus tickets for the extended holiday period, find themselves in a state of confusion. The lack of communication from bus operators regarding the change in boarding points has only exacerbated the situation. Travelers are uncertain about where to board their buses, especially considering that they had initially chosen operators based on their nearest boarding points within Chennai.

A. Anbalagan, the president of the All Omni Bus Owners Association, expressed concerns about the varying boarding points within Chennai based on the origin of each private operator. He highlighted the fact that passengers often choose a specific operator for the convenience of the nearest boarding points. With buses originating from locations like Redhills, Parrys, Mannady, and various other parts of Chennai, the sudden change has left passengers in a predicament.

The lack of communication from bus operators regarding the shift in operations has raised questions about the preparedness for such a significant change. Passengers are urging operators to provide clear information about the new boarding points to avoid unnecessary hassles and ensure a smooth travel experience during the festive season.